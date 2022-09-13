Body pulled from Winona Lake

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Warsaw police say that an adult male was pulled from Winona Lake Tuesday morning.

Police were initially called to the 2400 block of East Center Street in Warsaw shortly before 8:30 a.m. for a male subject with red hair yelling at passing motorists. Police could not locate a subject.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Winona Lake Police were called to the 1500 block of Park Avenue in Winona Lake for a man with red hair who was yelling and appeared to be in distress in the water in Winona Lake, just off the beach/pier area.

Winona Lake Police began searching the area, but were unable to locate the subject. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the rescue effort was turned to a recovery effort, with divers from the Warsaw Dive Team locating the man’s body in approximately 6.5 feet of water just before 12 p.m.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Steven Milton of Warsaw.

The incident remains under investigation.