Body pulled from Bluffton pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Bluffton police investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a river on Thursday.

According to the police report, officers were called to the 700 block of N. Main St. a little after 7:00 p.m. They received reports of a dead body in the pond.

Police state that a man’s body was removed from the pond with the assistance of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Wells County Coroner’s Office.

The report said there are no apparent signs of foul play and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Bluffton police state this is an ongoing investigation; more information will be released when available.