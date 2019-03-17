Body of missing man found in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): The body of man reported missing last month was discovered Thursday.

John W. Slone, 42, was reported missing on February 14. He had not been heard from since February 7.

Deputies with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department received a report at around 4:15 p.m. of a body found in a swampy area in the 2300 block of Mapes Road, the property where Slone was last seen. A woman, Slone’s ex-girlfriend, was outside playing with her children when saw saw something behind her home in a flooded area. She got a hold of a neighbor who was a relative of Slone who then called police.

Slone was visiting a relative’s home while children were getting ready for school on Mapes Road on the morning of February 6. He was outside wearing jeans, work boots and no shirt. The relative then says Slone was gone with his cell phone left behind. Police say Slone may have been intoxicated that morning.

Foul play is not suspected in this case, which is still under investigation pending autopsy results.