FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office is investigating after the body of a minor was found in a ditch Monday in Fort Wayne.

The coroner’s office was notified of a body found in a ditch near Paulding Road and Meyer Road at about 11:00 a.m. Officials say the body of a 15-year-old boy was found partially submerged in about two feet of water.

His cause and manner of death are pending.