Body of child pulled from Adams County pond

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a child was pulled from a private pond in Adams County.

Adams County dispatch received a 911 call at 7:38 p.m. Sunday on a missing 18-month-old girl at a home in the 200 block of South County Road 800 East.

The girl was last seen playing outside when her family realized she was missing. A family member found the girl in the pond. The girl was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.