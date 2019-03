WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in Williams County Friday.

Deputies with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Anthony E. Wyse, 35, in the St. Joseph River around 9 p.m. It was found approximately 500 yards south of CR-J near Lake McKarns in Superior Township.

Wyse’s body was transported to the Bryan Hospital, then turned over to the Williams County Coroner.

His cause of death is still being investigated.