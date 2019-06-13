Body found in Maumee River might be from Fort Wayne

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Police in Ohio think a body pulled from the Maumee River in Defiance County may have floated there all the way from Fort Wayne.

That’s according to what Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel tells our Partners in News at ABC 21:

“Currently, we have nothing to match any individual that has been reported missing. We’re not certain if this individual was dumped into the river or what reason or how he ended up into the river.”

The man’s naked body was spotted by a passerby. He’s white, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 153 pounds, with tattoos of the word “music” on his right shoulder and “Gemini” on his back.

If you have any information that can help, contact police.