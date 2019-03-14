UPDATE* Body discovered in Eagle Marsh

UPDATE at 3/14/19: The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 29-year-old Shawn Wilding of Grand Blanc, Michigan. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The original story follows below:

***

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Eagle Marsh on Wednesday.

The Journal Gazette reports he was found on a bench “with an obvious head wound,” according to Michael Burris of the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

It hasn’t yet been released on what caused the head wound, and no other information is available.

We’ll provide more details as they are released.