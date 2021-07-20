Bodies driven to town hall after apparent murder-suicide

GAS CITY, Ind. (AP) — A man apparently fatally shot his wife and then himself in an SUV operated by a relative who drove the bodies to a northeastern Indiana town hall, police said.

Eric Huffman, 48, and Telina Huffman, 43, of Marion, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Monday afternoon in the SUV outside the Gas City Town Hall, Indiana State Police said. Autopsies were pending.

The Huffmans were passengers in the SUV as it was being driven by a 69-year-old man related to Eric Huffman. Preliminary police findings indicate that the couple argued before Eric Huffman shot his wife with a handgun.

The man driving the SUV then began struggling with Eric Huffman to get the gun but lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a parked semi-trailer at a Gas City business, police said.

After the crash, Eric Huffman allegedly used the handgun to shoot himself, police said.

The relative, who was unable to exit the SUV due to crash damage, drove to the town hall and blew the horn until employees came outside to help. He was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.