Bob Rohrman Subaru to raise money for Charly Butcher Scholarship Fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local car dealer is stepping up to support a scholarship fund dedicated to a WOWO and Fort Wayne broadcasting legend.

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne has chosen the Charly Butcher Scholarship Fund as its recipient in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event.

Between now and January 4th, 2021, anyone who buys a new Subaru can choose from a number of charities to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, with the other four organizations being national charities: the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation.

For the fifth year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from SOA to its Subaru Share the Love Event charitable partners. At the culmination of this year, SOA and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $200 million donated since the creation of the Subaru Share the Love Event in 2008.

The Charly Butcher Scholarship fund awards scholarships to college students who are either communication or education majors, as he was a supporter of both fields and would routinely praise the work of local schools and educators. The hope is that one day the Fund will be converted into a Foundation so that his legacy may live on for decades to come.