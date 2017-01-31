Bob Leonard appeals sentence for fatal house explosion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who was found guilty of an Indianapolis house explosion that killed two people is appealing his sentence.

Bob Leonard was convicted in Allen Superior Court last year for murder, conspiracy to commit arson, and multiple counts of arson in the November 2012 explosion in the Richmond Hill subdivision in Indianapolis.

Prosecutors argued he conspired with his brother’s girlfriend, Monserrate Shirley, to blow up the house to collect insurance money. He was sentenced to two life sentences without parole, plus 70 years.

Online court records show Leonard is specifically challenging the murder convictions and the life sentence portion of his case. His attorneys say prosecutors weren’t able to connect him to the conspiracy, nor could they place him at the scene of the explosion.