Board member GiaQuinta resigning from FWCS, effective April 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Board member for Fort Wayne Community Schools, Mark GiaQuinta, has announced his resignation from the board. GiaQuinta has been a longtime board member, who served as president for nearly a decade. His resignation will be effective April 1, according to the Journal Gazette.

“You really need to know when it’s time to leave,” he told the paper. “… This feels like the right time for me.”

GiaQuinta, was elected to the school board in November 2006. At one point, he served as vice president and he presided as president from 2008 until last month.

He described it as an emotional decision, calling it the most fulfilling public service he has performed.

Under GiaQuinta’s leadership, FWCS passed two building referendums, supported both student achievement and teachers, and made the decision to close Elmhurst High School.

The board will take applications for the at large position.