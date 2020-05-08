BMV to open 73 more branches by appointment only Monday

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA): An additional 73 Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will open by appointment Monday, May 11. That brings the total number of branches open by appointment to 128.

Customers are now able to schedule an appointment for transactions that are not available online at all of those locations.

“We are encouraging Hoosiers to use our website to find more information about available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment,” said BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy. “Our Contact Center is experiencing extremely high call volume right now and much of the information can be found through our frequently asked questions section or under branch appointment information.”

In an effort to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, seats in the branches will be six feet apart.

All branches are operating from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday. All customers are required to have an appointment and those appointments are limited to the following transactions:

Knowledge Testing

Commercial Driver License

New Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card*

Amend a Current Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card

Replacement Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card

Title Transfer

Update to an Existing Title

New Registration

Disability Placard

Driving skills exams are not available from the BMV at this time.

The Indiana BMV continues to encourage you to complete transactions online, visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center, or through USPS whenever possible.

You can get more information here.