BMV no longer requiring written exams for new residents

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding new Hoosiers about a law that that started on July 1, 2019.

The law states that those who have a valid driver’s license from another state do not have to take a written driving exam when moving to Indiana. The only test required of drivers coming from out of state is the vision screen test.

New residents are required to provide documents proving their identity such as a Social Security number, lawful status in the U.S. and Indiana residency. Those who need to obtain a Real ID, can find detailed information and a list of documents required to obtain it at REALID.in.gov.

BMV Commissioner Peter L. Lacy said in a statement “Working with the legislature to make things easier for all Hoosiers and Indiana businesses is inherent in our mission. We want new residents to feel welcome and this is one small change we hope will make the transition easier. This is one of the positive changes that came out of the 2019 legislative session and we are excited it is already making an impact.”

New businesses have indicated one major issue for several years from new Hoosiers is the requirement to take the written exam.

An additional change from the 2019 legislative session is that Disabled Hoosier Veterans will have the option to apply for a newly created gold placard. Before, specially identified placards were not available when applying for a Disabled Hoosier Veteran plate. Now, they can apply for a placard, plate or both.