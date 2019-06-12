BMV announces new driver’s license format

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Driver’s licenses in Indiana will be getting a new look soon.

Gone are color photos, replaced with black-and-white laser-engraved text and photos, which apparently work better with facial recognition technology.

Also, drivers under the age of 18 will get a vertically-formatted card as opposed to the “normal” horizontal one, and driver’s licenses will have an Indy-style race car in the background, while IDs will have a picture of a cardinal.

The new cards are Real ID-compliant and are also more durable and tamper-resistant. The new design will be available online and at all BMV branches by mid-July.