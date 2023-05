BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – The Bluffton Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Connor Grace was last on May 8 around 5 p.m. near N Oak St in Bluffton.

Grace is 5 foot, 7 inches, and approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bluffton police Department at (260) 824-3320.