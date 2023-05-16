Bluffton man shot Sunday night after entering home

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Bluffton police say that a man was shot and killed after entering a home with a handgun Sunday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday police were called to a residence in the 3400 block of East State Road 124 for a report of breaking and entering with an injury.

First responders found 38-year-old Tavis Beavans, of Bluffton, deceased inside the residence.

The initial investigation revealed that Beavans had entered the home with a handgun uninvited. A physical altercation then occurred with people inside the residence, resulting in Beavans suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident remains under investigation.