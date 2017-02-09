Bluffton man convicted on child molesting charges

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 56-year-old Bluffton man faces at least 30 years in prison for sexually abusing two children.

Johnny Langston was found guilty Wednesday on four counts of child molesting and four counts of sexual misconduct, according to Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall. That capped off a three-day trial in the Wells Circuit Court where the jury learned Langston abused one child from 2004 to 2009, and the other between late 2015 and early 2016.

It took the jury just one hour to turn in a verdict.

Langston will be sentenced next month to somewhere between 30 and 62 years in prison.