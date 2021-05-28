Bluffton man arrested after multi-county police chase

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Bluffton man was arrested late last night after leading officers from multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase that began in Wells County, ran through Allen County, and ended in eastern Whitley County.

It started at about 10:30pm after a State Trooper tried to pull over a vehicle with a fake license plate on Marzane Road in Markle. As soon as the Trooper got out of his car, the driver – 30-year-old Trenton Irelan of Bluffton – drove off towards Zanesville.

The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour as it left Wells County and into Allen County, and officers from other departments joined in. Stop sticks were deployed at multiple points along the route to try and take out Irelan’s tires.

He eventually continued westbound on Illinois Road on only one inflated tire, at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, into Whitley County before a final set of Stop-Sticks deployed at the SR14 & West County Line Road intersection took out his remaining tire.

Irelan was taken into custody without further incident on charges including resisting law enforcement, operating while being a habitual traffic violator, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance.