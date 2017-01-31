Bluffton company announces mass layoffs

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Bluffton factory has announced layoffs for the majority of its workforce.

The PendaForm/Fabriform facility on Harvest Road will be laying off 47 full-time employees and 28 temporary employess on March 25th, according to a company statement that cites a change in ownership as the reason for the permanent job cuts.

The Bluffton News-Banner reports that impacted employees were notified on January 18th and January 25th, and were offered a chance to “follow” their jobs to a facility in Wisconsin, but few have accepted that offer.

The move leaves the Bluffton facility with a little more than 30 workers.