Blue Jacket to offer cleaning services to nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local nonprofit is offering some free disinfecting and cleaning services to other nonprofits in the greater Fort Wayne area.

Blue Jacket is taking advantage of a “Rapid Innovation Grant” announced by the Foellinger Foundation Wednesday, which goes to organizations that come up with bold and creative ideas to address local issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first-come, first-serve free service is being offered to 501(c)(3)s such as halfway houses, shelters, or food banks. All services will be customized to the needs of the organization.

Blue Jacket’s Brad Saleik says it also gives Blue Jacket workers an opportunity to keep working in lieu of being laid off:

“We find that the lives of the folks who come through our Career Academy program are enriched through stable employment, something that in too many cases is interrupted right now with the shelter in place orders because of COVID-19. What has occurred over the last week of planning, due in large part to the generosity and problem-solving hearts and mindset of The Foellinger Foundation, is a wonderful case of ‘necessity being the mother of invention.”

To schedule the service or learn more, call 744-1900 or email Heather Maley at hmaley@bluejacketinc.org.