Blue Jacket Inc. hosts 5th annual Second Chance Art Exhibit Fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Blue Jacket Inc. will host an art exhibit on their campus at 2626 South Calhoun St that helps showcase their graduates’ challenges and successes. The 2nd Chance Art Exhibit Fundraiser will take place this Saturday, September 11th from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will feature 11 local artists, teamed with Blue Jacket graduates to help tell stories of the graduates in a variety of artistic mediums. Featuring over 30 pieces of original artwork, the exhibit will feature both indoor and outdoor options with over 10,000 square feet of gathering space to allow for social distancing.

Blue Jacket Inc. provides job-readiness training to those with barriers to employment. The fundraiser helps to fund the two-week, 40-hour training program.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here, or at the door the night of the event. Both original and reprints of the artwork will also be available for sale.