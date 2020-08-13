BLM protesters arrested on US 30

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Three protesters from Milwaukee were arrested in Kosciusko County after Indiana State Police say they were intentionally blocking traffic on US 30.

The group is part of a Black Lives Matter march from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. to commemorate the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

State troopers were called to US 30 east of Warsaw, where they say a group of protesters were walking in the right lane with eight support vehicles trailing them.

Media reports out of Milwaukee say the three men were released from the jail in Warsaw on Wednesday night at around 8pm.