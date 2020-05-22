Blaze Pizza supports Community Harvest Food Bank in Memorial Day Weekend fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Blaze Pizza will be supporting food banks nationwide over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, and locally, Carmen Cumberland says that the Community Harvest Food Bank will benefit.

Online fundraising is a new option at Blaze Pizza. While they have actively partnered with hundreds of local groups and organizations since they opened in 2016 through in-restaurant fundraising events, giving people a chance to participate in a fundraising event that takes place entirely online is a new option.

“We recognize that these are unusual times and the need to help those that are food insecure is greater than ever.” Said Rodney Walker, Owner/Franchisee Blaze Midwest, Inc. “With the majority of our guests ordering online or using our app, opening up the opportunity to fundraise online is not only exciting but the logical next step.”

Here’s how it works:

Guests visit blazepizza.com or download the Blaze Pizza App in IOS or Google Play

Select the Ft. Wayne Blaze Pizza

Place your order for your favorite Blaze goodness on May 23, 24 & 25th from 11am – 9:30pm

In the “COUPON CODE” line of the payment process simply enter “1200A”

Blaze Pizza will calculate the total and donate 20% of all coded purchases directly to Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana

“The number of people needing food assistance has increased dramatically over the last couple months, but we’ve been so blessed with the amazing support from our community to meet that need,” says Carmen Cumberland, Executive President of Community Harvest Food Bank. “We’re excited to partner with Blaze Pizza for this virtual fundraiser to help feed more northeast Indiana Families.”

Blaze Pizza of Ft. Wayne, Indiana offers delivery, carryout and curbside for orders placed online. 20% donation applies to food only, sales tax and delivery fees not included.

About Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana

Established in 1983, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc. feeds 21,100 people every week. Last year, CHFB distributed 13.8 million pounds of food to nearly 85,000 unique individuals. Donna Van Vlerah serves as Board Chair, Carmen Cumberland serves as Executive President, and John Wolf serves as the Chief Executive Officer. Community Harvest is one of 200 Feeding America member food banks in the United States, and one of 11 regional members of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. Community Harvest feeds hungry people in the nine counties of northeast Indiana. For more information, please visit www.chfb.org.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners. The generously-sized pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the artisanal pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just minutes. The fast-growing chain currently operates more than 340 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries.