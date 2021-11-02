Black Concordia alumni launch scholarship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Black alumni of a Fort Wayne private high school are setting up a scholarship fund to help other Black students afford it.

The members of BLAST, which stands for Black Lutheran Alumni Scholarship Team, are launching a scholarship fund for Concordia Lutheran High School. President Michael Edmonds tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they’ll also provide mentoring and other services.

“We know what our parents did for us and the sacrifices they made for us and just having the opportunity for a wider, broader education, it’s just gratifying to be able to come full circle with that with our own kids and now with kids we don’t even know.”

You can learn more and donate at BlackLutheranAlumniScholarshipTeam.com.