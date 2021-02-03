Bitterly cold temperatures on the way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Get ready for another blast of wintry weather.

Cold temperatures during winter are hardly a surprise, but it’s just how cold it’s going to get this weekend that you should be aware of. The National Weather Service says a surge of arctic cold air will be arriving Friday, bringing with it falling temperatures and light snow showers.

The bitterly cold air will be over the area for an extended period, accompanied by temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero at times.

A wintery mix of precipitation is also expected Thursday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow estimated over far northern Indiana into Lower Michigan.