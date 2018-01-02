Bitter temps shatter cold weather record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This morning’s bitter cold was record-breaking.

The record low in Fort Wayne for January 2nd changed today with this morning’s chilly temperatures, according to ABC 21 meteorologist David Stradling:

The record low in Fort Wayne today is -8º, set back in 1945. We have already shattered that record, making it the coldest January 2nd in Fort Wayne – EVER! #INwx #OHwx pic.twitter.com/WOHToMMydo — David Stradling (@David_ABC21) January 2, 2018

Fort Wayne’s Rescue Mission and Salvation Army are both operating as warming shelters today due to the extreme cold. For locations and hours, call 211.

We’re expected to “warm up,” so to speak, to around 30 degrees by Sunday.