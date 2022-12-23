Bitter Cold And Drifting Snow Slams Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s been a windy, frigid night and much of the same can be expected today. A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire listening area until 7 A.M. Saturday as snow, gusty winds, and heavy drifting will continue to impede the area for much of the day and last through much of the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service the chance of snow will diminish throughout the day but conditions will remain dangerous in regards to the blowing snow, gusty winds, and dangerous wind-chills.

The extreme cold is expected to last through the holiday weekend with a slight warm up expected in the early to middle stages of next week. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated with the latest regarding the storm.

For those in need, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (IFSSA) officials say Indiana residents may call 2-1-1 to find nearby warming centers to use for the upcoming winter weather.

Officials say that harsh wintry conditions, including extreme cold, are expected this weekend, and 2-1-1 services will be available to help people find a warm place to stay.

In Fort Wayne, places such as the Rescue Mission have opened their doors for people to escape the extreme cold weather coming this weekend. Officials say the mission’s operating warming hours are from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will provide three meals at 7 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m.