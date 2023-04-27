BISSELL Pet Foundation & Dogtopia team up to “Empty the Shelters”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): BISSELL Pet Foundation, which is a national welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is teaming up with Dogtopia for the foundation’s first “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event. From May 1st through May 15th BISSELL’s event will occur at more than 350 shelters in 45 states, with pets available for adoption for just $50 or less, including at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will be participating from May 1st to May 15th, Monday through Friday at their Hillegas location and at all the offsite cat adoption locations. They are offering a $50 adoption fee for dogs 6 months and older. Normal adoption fees usually range from $100-$125, with senior dogs ranging from $25-$50. Those interested in adoption can find more details at fwacc.org.

Through this partnership and continued support, the foundation is looking forward to reaching more pets in more shelters and communities during this event.