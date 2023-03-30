Bishop Luers principal to resign after school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Bishop Luers Principal Jim Huth will resign after the current school year.

In the Bishop Luers High School newsletter sent out on Thursday, Huth said that was time for him to go in a different direction. He went on to say that he is very proud of what has been accomplished over the last six years and that he hopes to stay on with Bishop Luers in a different role.

In a letter to the superintendent of schools, Huth listed his last day as June 30, the end of his current contract.