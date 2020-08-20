Bishop Dwenger to shift to hybrid learning model Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Students at Bishop Dwenger High School will be released at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and will not be in class Friday as the school shifts to mode two of their back to school plan.

School administrators made the announcement in a letter to parents, students and staff yesterday.

Mode two is a hybrid learning plan that will have half of the student body in classrooms for two days a week while the other half is learning remotely. The groups will rotate for two days per week in each learning environment. All students will learn remotely on Fridays.

School officials say several students have recently had to quarantine.

The blended learning model will begin on Monday, Aug. 24.

You can view the full letter here.