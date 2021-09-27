Bishop Dwenger chaplain resigns after sexual misconduct allegations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Bishop Dwenger High School chaplain has resigned after he was accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Father David Huneck “engaged in sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor” according to a statement released by the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend obtained by our Partners in News at ABC 21.

DCS has been made aware of the accusations along with local police.

Father Huneck resigned as chaplain and as pastor of Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City.

He also was suspended from all public priestly ministry.