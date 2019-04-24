Birch Bayh memorial service set for May 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has announced details of a memorial service honoring the life and career of former Indiana U.S. Senator and House Speaker Birch Bayh.

The service will be held at noon Wednesday, May 1, in the South Atrium of the Statehouse.

Bayh, who died March 14th, authored Title IX of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which banned gender discrimination in higher education institutions, as well as the Bayh-Dole Act and the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act. He also made a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1976.

Among those remembering Senator Bayh’s accomplishments will be Governor Eric J. Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma, Congressman André Carson, Purdue President Mitch Daniels, former Congressman Baron Hill, and Federal District Court Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson.

Former Governor and U.S. Senator Evan Bayh and Indianapolis attorney Christopher Bayh will eulogize their father. Former First Lady Susan Bayh will attend, as will their sons Beau and Nick. Katherine “Kitty” Bayh, the widow of Senator Birch Bayh, will read a poem written by her husband.

The service is open to the public. Attendees should enter the Statehouse from either the upper east or lower west entrances.