Biofuel Groups Frustrated by Further RFS Delays

The EPA announced a proposal extending the Renewable Volume Obligation compliance deadlines for 2019 and 2020, as well as the RVO for 2021. The agency intends to establish general timeframes for the extended compliance deadlines without setting specific dates. The agency also hasn’t issued decisions on the pending small refinery exemptions. Kurt Kovarik, National Biodiesel Board Vice President of Federal Affairs, calls it a “gift” to refiners. “The Biden Administration and the EPA are sending the wrong signals on fuel availability and gas prices,” Kovarik says. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says EPA needs to release the 2021 and 2022 RVOs immediately. “Further delaying compliance deadlines for previous RVO years does nothing but contribute to ongoing uncertainty in the marketplace,” she says. “Sadly, even as our country faces rising gas prices, the EPA and the administration are giving in to the loud voices of the oil industry. It’s past time for the EPA to act.”