Bill would give legislature control over election date, location, method

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Lawmakers would have more control over elections under a bill making its way through the Indiana Senate.

According to the Journal Gazette, Senate Bill 353 was approved on a 34-15 vote. It says that only the legislature can decide where, when, and how elections take place.

The bill is in response to Governor Eric Holcomb encouraging the state election commission to delay last year’s primary and open up absentee mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opponents of the bill on both sides of the aisle said Holcomb made the right call, with one, Sen. Greg Taylor, of Indianapolis, accusing the bill’s supporters of “creating a problem.”

The bill also requires those submitting an absentee ballot to either include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Read the bill’s full text here.