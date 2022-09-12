Bill To Rename VA Clinic In Honor of Walorski Heads To Biden’s Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): The Bill to rename the VA clinic in Mishawaka after the late Rep. Jackie Walorski is headed to President Biden’s desk. The U.S. Senate last week passed a bill to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic after former Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who passed away last month. The bill, which passed the House of Representatives last month, now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Once signed, the clinic will be renamed the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.

The bill received support from Indiana’s entire Congressional delegation. Walorski was killed on August 3rd along with two staffers after the vehicle in which they were riding crashed into another vehicle in Elkhart County. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed in the crash.