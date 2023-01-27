Bill To Protect Consumers’ Data Passes Committee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Senate Republican Caucus priority bill authored by State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) that would protect consumer data passed the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology unanimously Thursday. Senate Bill 5 would establish valuable consumer rights regarding personal data and require businesses to have data protection assessment and security checks. Current Indiana law requires businesses to alert consumers about security breaches that have placed their personal information in jeopardy. SB 5 would allow consumers to protect themselves before a breach even occurs. Five states have passed similar legislation, with only two states where the law in effect. SB 5 will now be considered by the full Senate.