Bill to Ease Export Shipping Backlogs

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, today released the following statement after his Ocean Shipping Reform Act was unanimously passed by the United States Senate. Thune’s legislation, which he introduced with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), would support U.S. exporters, strengthen the investigatory authority of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the agency responsible for oversight of ocean shipping, and improve transparency of industry practices.

“South Dakota producers expect that ocean carriers operate under fair and transparent rules,” said Thune. “I’m glad the Senate unanimously passed this important legislation that would level the playing field for American farmers, exporters, and consumers by making it harder for ocean carriers to unreasonably refuse goods that are ready to export at U.S. ports. Especially with record inflation in prices of goods, this legislation would also benefit consumers by promoting the fluidity and efficiency of the supply chain.”

“Congestion at ports and increased shipping costs pose unique challenges for U.S. exporters, who have seen the price of shipping containers increase four-fold in just two years, raising costs for consumers and hurting our businesses. Meanwhile, ocean carriers that are mostly foreign-owned have reported record profits. This legislation will help American exporters get their goods to market in a timely manner for a fair price,” said Klobuchar. “By passing this bill, we are one step closer to leveling the playing field for American manufacturers and consumers.”