In his new book, Killing Crazy Horse author and long-time FOX News host Bill O’Reilly discusses the truth and ugliness that were America’s wars with Native Americans in the countries infancy. He joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss why his books have been so popular as this is the ninth in the series.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.