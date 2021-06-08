BIiden Rejects New GOP Infrastructure Offer, Talks Continue

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on June 3 said President Biden continued talks with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the lead Republican negotiator on the infrastructure package, to reach a deal. President Joe Biden rebuffed the latest Republican infrastructure counteroffer that would moderately increase spending, arguing it does not meet his “objectives to grow the economy, tackle the climate crisis, and create new jobs,” the White House said. Biden and Capito spoke on the phone Friday, the latest in a series of talks between the two. Capito is leading the group of GOP senators working with the White House on a potential agreement, and is tasked by her leaders to head the negotiations. Capito’s new offer upped spending levels by about $50 billion, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. Capito’s last offer was $928 billion, though only a fraction of that was new spending. Monday also marks the deadline by which the administration wanted to see progress in discussions.

University of Texas at Arlington Political Science Professor Allan Saxe joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the subject.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.