Big turnout expected for 30th Annual Conference On Youth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 30th Annual Conference On Youth looks to have a major turnout this year.

Allen Superior Court along with the Great Kids Make Great Communities initiative will be hosting the conference on Thursday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The event has around 1,200 educators, youth care workers, foster parents, faith-based organizations, service providers, and others registered for the event.

The theme for this year is “Empowering You. For Them: Applying Positive Youth Development Research and Practices.”

The conference is partially funded by the Foellinger Foundation. It brings top professionals in the field of youth and family services to train area workers on practices that are strengths-based. Speakers at the conference will go over topics such as, understanding different cultures, faith, learning and changing behaviors and, social media and youth.

You can find a full list of conference speakers and topics by clicking here.