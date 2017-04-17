Big investment earns naming rights for Riverfront amphitheater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Ambassador Enterprises, a philanthropic equity firm based in Fort Wayne, IN, announced its strategic investment in the regional Riverfront Development Project. AE sees great potential for this project to increase the quality of offerings in this region and community. AE will invest a total of $500,000 in the Park Foundation to receive naming rights for the South Dock Amphitheatre.

“We appreciate Ambassador Enterprises’ generous investment toward making our new riverfront park a world-class destination,” said Parks & Recreation Director Al Moll. “We look forward to the day when we open the South Dock Amphitheatre with a new name for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

The South Dock Amphitheatre at Riverfront Park is part of a series of open spaces and buildings along the river that create a waterfront promenade. The slope of the river bank to the water will be shaped into large steps to provide seating and create an open-air venue for performances, entertainment, and sports. The amphitheatre and surrounding greenscape area provide a total seating capacity of 850 people. The Canal Boat, owned by Friends of the Rivers, will be docked at the South Dock when not being used for tours.

“This investment is an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to this region and to the people that live, work, and play here,” said Arlan Friesen, President of Ambassador Enterprises. “We look forward to seeing Riverfront Park become a gathering place enjoyed by families and friends for generations to come.”