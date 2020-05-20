Big Indianapolis convention canceled over coronavirus fears

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): One of the largest annual conventions held in Indianapolis has been called off for this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The organizers of the gaming convention Gen Con announced Tuesday cancellation of the four-day event that drew about 70,000 people last summer to downtown Indianapolis. The group’s president says the cancellation was “the only responsible option.”

Health officials say Indiana has now had more than 1,800 people die with confirmed or presumed coronavirus cases since the state’s first death was recorded just more than two months ago.