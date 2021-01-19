Biden Wants To Rescind Keystone Pipeline

With President Elect, Joe Biden’s plan to essentially cancel plans to finish the Keystone Pipeline being made public a lot of concerns have come forward in regards to what it will do the price of oil in general, particularly for Americans at the gas pump.

Phil Flynn from Price Futures Group joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss not only what it will do at the pump, but what it will do for America’s future when it comes to energy independence in general.

