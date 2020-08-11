Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP candidate

By
Brian Davis
-
(Source: https://goo.gl/P7AvXm License: https://goo.gl/sZ7V7x)

WILMINGTON, De. (WOWO): Presumptive Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has selected former challenger and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris of California as his running mate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here