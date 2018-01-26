Biden to campaign in Indiana for Donnelly

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Joe Biden is coming to Indiana to campaign for Democrat Senator Joe’s Donnelly reelection.

The former Vice-President will be visiting Indianapolis next month, but there haven’t been any details released on when or where Biden will be appearing.

Donnelly is unopposed in the Democrat primary, but will likely face a tough campaign leading up to the general election.

Among the Republicans running for Donnelly’s seat are State Senator Mike Braun, Congressman Luke Messer, and Congressman Todd Rokita.