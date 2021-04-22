Biden Administration Supports D.C. Statehood Legislation

The House is voting on DC statehood legislation this week. President Biden’s White House Tuesday formally backed making Washington, D.C., the 51st state of the union and urged Congress to pass the H.R. 51 legislation to give Washingtonians “long overdue full representation.” The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said the Biden administration “strongly supports” the D.C. statehood legislation that would give the district two new senators and one member of Congress. “For far too long, the more than 700,000 people of Washington, D.C., have been deprived of full representation in the U.S. Congress,” the White House OMB statement said. “This taxation without representation and denial of self-governance is an affront to the democratic values on which our nation was founded.

Political Analyst Audra Taylor Decker joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the likelihood of this legislation moving forward.

