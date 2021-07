FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash involving a car and a bicycle just before 9:30 Sunday morning left the cyclist in critical condition.

Witnesses told Fort Wayne Police that the northbound bicycle ran a red light on Hadley Road at the intersection of Illinois Road and was hit by a westbound car.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital in serious condition, which was downgraded to critical condition shortly after arrival.

No further details have been released.