Bicyclist fighting for life after hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Washington and Jackson just before 1 a.m. Officers say the bicyclist was going south and may not have stopped at a stop sign when she was struck by a car going west on Washington.

Police say the driver of the car, which was black, possibly a Dodge Charger, initially stopped and walked to the bicyclist before driving off. Police say the driver was a black man in his late 20s to early 30s wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt. The vehicle also may be missing a mirror from the crash.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police add that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.