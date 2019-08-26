Bicyclist arrested for having fentanyl in Celina

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): A Celina man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested Friday while on his bicycle.

Mercer County deputies with the Grand Lake Task Force learned of a possible drug deal at 2 p.m. and saw a man on a bicycle that appeared to be impaired. When officers with the Celina Police Department asked to stop the man, he fled on foot and was seen allegedly throwing an item into a dumpster.

Police caught Seth Seals, 27. They found the item to be a crushed cigarette package with 20 capsules in it, and a syringe was also found in Seals’ shorts. The capsules tested positive for fentanyl.

Seals is facing one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments. He is held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.